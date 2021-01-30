There have been 994 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 60 deaths in the same period.
142 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,952 people are in hospital.
543,370 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,638 have received their second dose.
22,056 tests were carried out with 5.8% of these returning positive results.
It brings the death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - to 6,100.
Of the new cases, 331 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 174 in Lanarkshire, and 119 in Lothian.
Yesterday there were 1,155 new cases of Covid reported in Scotland with 70 new deaths. The UK death toll yesterday was 104,371.
