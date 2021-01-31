Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has landed a communications job at a high-profile animal conservation charity.
According to reports in The Daily Telegraph, Ms Symonds has been appointed the new head of communications at the Aspinall Foundation, which runs Port Lympne and Howletts wildlife parks in Kent.
Symonds is expected to continue her role as an adviser at US-based environmental campaign group Oceana despite the new job.
The charity’s chairman, Damian Aspinall, told the paper: “Carrie takes up her new role at an exciting time for the foundation and we are delighted to have someone of her calibre on the team.
“She’s a passionate champion for wildlife and conservation, whose energy and expertise will be a huge asset to us.”
In 2020, Symonds was named “person of the year” by animal rights organisation Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).
She is also a patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Association.
