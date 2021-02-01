Around this time, the cost of Christmas begins to show up on credit card statements. This year, a new demand will be popping through the national letter box – the cost of Brexit. As parts of the UK are already finding out, the Prime Minister’s promise to “Get Brexit Done” has become, “Get done by Brexit”. Schadenfreude is never a noble sentiment, but there must be some who feel the Scottish fishing industry should have been more careful in what it wished for. Although Aberdeenshire voted overall to remain, a majority of those in the Banff and Buchan constituency voted to leave the EU. Largely due to the presence of Fraserburgh and Peterhead, the latter being the UK’s largest white fish and pelagic port.

Aberdeenshire’s fishing folk are hardworking and hard headed. They have long railed against the unfairness of the EU’s fishing quotas. Despite that hard headedness they swallowed hook, line and sinker the Prime Minister’s whopper that after Brexit, they could have their fishcake and eat it. Although the industry is a big fish in the north east, it represents only 0.2% of the UK economy; a minnow in national terms. Perhaps that’s why EU negotiators took the industry more seriously than their UK counterparts. While fishing communities complain of betrayal and sacrifice, the Foreign Secretary hails a “great deal for the fishing industry”. Its peripheral importance underlined when Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis, prioritised her local nativity trail over the tiresome drudgery of reading the Brexit Bill. But hey, few in Ms Prentis’ Oxfordshire constituency rely on fishing for a living.