February is set to be off to an icy start as weather warnings have been issued for large parts of Scotland.
The Met Office has placed a yellow warning of snow and ice as temperatures are set to plummet across most of the country.
Travel delays are to be expected with icy conditions and up to 10cm of snow predicted in some areas.
The forecasters said: "A band of rain, locally heavy in places, is likely to push slowly northeast across parts of the UK.
"As this rain comes into contact with cold air in place, it is likely to readily turn to snow away from eastern coastal districts.
"One to four cm of snow is quite likely away from eastern coasts, with five to ten cm possible in places, most likely across southern Scotland and above 150 m over northern England.
"Potential for 20 cm or more across higher parts of the northern England and Scotland."
The weather warning is expected to come into place on Monday morning and continue until Wednesday night.
