DOUGLAS Ross has challenged Nicola Sturgeon to a debate over the future of Scotland after the SNP published its roadmap to independence.

The Scottish Conservatives leader wants to take on the First Minister this month after constitution secretary Mike Russell suggested a second referendum could be held as early as Christmas.

In a speech this morning, Mr Ross said he did not have the "luxury" of "putting politics aside" in the face of the SNP's push for another vote this year.

He said: "In the face of increasingly stronger threats of indyref2 from the SNP, I don’t have the luxury, or the choice, to completely put politics aside.

“We are going to need to have a Covid-election. And my party will fight that election as hard as we have ever done.

“We will match the SNP’s renewed threat of indyref2 this year, with a renewed push to stop them in their tracks, just as we did in 2016 and every year since."

The MP for Moray said the SNP's "gloves are off" and added: "Which is why I am challenging Nicola Surgeon to a debate this month on Scotland’s future.

“If she believes that this referendum plan is an essential part of Scotland’s economic recovery from coronavirus, then she should explain it to the Scottish people.

“So let’s not wait for the election.

“If she thinks that now is the time to talk about a referendum, then there should be scrutiny of her plan.

“If she wants to return to party politics, then this is how political leaders put their ideas across, not in government press conferences."

Mr Ross said he "won't allow" the SNP to "wreck" Scotland's pandemic recovery by planning for a second poll in the middle of the crisis, and added that he would not let "my side of the argument go unheard".

In a direct challenge to the First Minister, he continued: "Nicola Sturgeon, SNP leader, let’s you and I debate our respective positions right now.

"If she is not prepared to disown this plan, then she should be prepared to defend it.

“Because we all have a choice over whether we put another independence referendum ahead of our recovery.

“It is not inevitable. It does not need to happen. It is our decision."

He said that any decision over "whether we choose recovery over a referendum belongs to us, it does not belong to the SNP" and concluded: "That is the message that the Scottish Conservatives will be taking to the country in this Covid-election.

“This is the time to come together in the national interest and focus 100% on rebuilding Scotland from coronavirus.

“We will need to have an election this year. We do not need to have another divisive referendum.

“Let’s choose rebuilding and recovery over a Covid-referendum.”