More than 840 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Speaking during a daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 risen by 848.
A total of 6 new deaths were registered during that time, though fewer deaths are registered during the weekend as offices are closed. Since Friday, the death toll stands at 72.
A total of 1958 patients are being treated in hospital - a rise of 17 in 24 hours -, with 143 being treated in intensive care.
Total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 180,533, while 6,112 people have died from the virus.
A total of 575,897 people have beeen vaccinated against the disease - including 98% of care home residents.
Ms Sturgeon said during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing that the daily test positivity rate is 9.5 per cent.
Of the the new cases, 244 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 177 in Lanarkshire and 111 in Lothian health board area.
