The First Minister is to update the Scottish Parliament on the current coronavirus restrictions in place across Scotland today.

During the briefing, Nicola Sturgeon will announce the results of a latest review of restrictions, and detail the next steps the Scottish Government intends to take.

She will also outline what measures might be put in place in future to help curb the spread of the disease, and how the Scottish Government intends to prevent fresh outbreaks occuring.

Ms Sturgeon will also reveal the current thinking on when schools can re-open, and childcare resume at nurseries across the country.

Here's what we can expect on lockdown levels.

All of mainland Scotland has been under the toughest level of restrictions - level four - since December, while the Western Isles entered level four last week. These restrictions are in place since at least the middle of this month.

Ms Sturgeon has said it is unlikely that these levels will drop as infection levels still remain high - with more than 840 confirmed coronavirus cases announced yesterday.

There remains significant concern over new variants of the disease, including those from South Africa and Brazil, spreading in the community.

Yesterday, the First Minister stressed that “the current lockdown is working”, saying the number of infections was falling.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland - Numbers in hospital edge closer to 2,000

But she added: “That said, case numbers are still high, too high, much higher than we would want them to be, so we need to get them down further – then we need to keep them as low as possible.”

So what will change?

Nicola Sturgeon said that she will outline the steps the Scottish Government is planning to take to help keep the virus under control "even when we get to a point" where the easing of lockdown can be considered.

Her statement will also set out how Scotland intends to go further than measures already proposed by the UK for quarantine hotels.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We have already agreed, with other countries across the UK, to introduce supervised quarantine from some countries.

“However, in our view the current UK-wide proposals don’t go far enough, so tomorrow we will provide some more information about the extent to which we intend to operate supervised quarantine here in Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon said she would also set out measures aimed at making current travel restrictions “more effective”.

More comprehensive community testing is expected to be outlined, following the piloting of schemes where anyone who wanted a test could get one.

The First Minister said: “Tomorrow’s statement is also going to cover some of the measures we will be taking to help us control the virus as we continue to suppress it, and in time gradually start to ease the lockdown restrictions.”

And what about schools?

Ms Sturgeon has said she will focus specifically on schools, and provide the "most up to date" thinking on when children can return to classrooms and little ones to nurseries.

READ MORE: Covid Western Isles outbreak - NHS warns against 'pointing fingers' at NHS staff

When schools broke up in December, it was hoped they would return by the middle of January, but this was extended to mid-February.

Education Minister John Swinney recently suggested recently that, when safe, classrooms are likely to reopen first to younger pupils, as part of a phased return programme being considered.

This could mean that primary school pupils could go back first and senior pupils could return early to enable them to complete qualifications.

However, Mr Swinney said "sustained and emphatic" fall in community transmission of coronavirus before schools can reopen.

In England, it is hoped that reopening English schools will start on 8 March, depending on factors including the rate of vaccination amongst priority groups.

Pupils in Wales are scheduled to go back with a phased return on 22 February.

How can I watch?

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2pm, and wil be screened live on the Scottish Parliament TV channel, BBC Scotland, and Facebook. There will also be live updates here.