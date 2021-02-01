TRAVELLERS could soon benefit from on-site testing at Edinburgh airport that returns results within 20 minutes.

Edinburgh Airport and ExpressTest have today announced the launch of an on-site Covid testing service offering both lateral flow and PCR testing.

PCR tests cost £99 per person for the general public, £80 per person for airline passengers and £60 per person for Edinburgh Airport staff.

However, lateral flow tests are available for £50 per person and won't require booking ahead.

The walk-in service will require customers to fill out their details and sign the consent form at the site, before being guided through to their testing booth by a member of ExpressTest staff, where they will be swabbed.

A mere 20 minutes later, and subject to the test result being negative, the customer will receive a Fit to Fly certificate.

Customers who require a PCR test - which has been available at the Edinburgh Airport site since November 2020 - should book via the ExpressTest website prior to arrival.

Gordon Dewar

ExpressTest aim to deliver PCR test results by 10pm the day after the test, however, results could take up to 48 hours to receive.

ExpressTest is delivered using lateral flow tests and the latest "gold standard" PCR equipment that is all fully CE-IVD certified.

The tests are carried out by a trained screening practitioner in full PPE.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport explained the on-site rapid tests would make it easier for people travelling.

He said: “Testing will form an important part of travel for the foreseeable future and providing that facility at airports will form part of our business as normal plans.

"Introducing this on-site will make things easier for those people who are either carrying out essential travel or who return to travel when it is safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, speaking at Monday's daily coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said she would set out “other steps that we are planning to take” to further suppress the Covid-19 pandemic when she addresses MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday.

The announcement will also address “how much longer the current restrictions may need to continue”, with a commitment the lockdown will last until at least the middle of February.

The First Minister said additional measures will include tightening UK-wide quarantine proposals for overseas arrivals as well as other methods to make the current travel rules “more effective”, stressing that the existing set-up “doesn’t go far enough”.

Ms Sturgeon said Tuesday’s announcement will “provide some more information about the extent to which we intend to operate supervised quarantine here in Scotland”.

She added: “As we suppress the virus more and more within our own borders, we need to do all we can to prevent new cases and especially new strains, entering the country.

“The threat of new variants remains a real one.”

While the ExpressTest service is available now, people in Scotland must continue to follow the latest government guidance, including travel restrictions, as laid out by the Scottish Government.

However, it is hoped the ExpressTest service will be an important aspect of the UK’s return to travel once restrictions are lifted.

Nick Markham, Founder of ExpressTest said: “As a growing number of airlines and destinations now require a negative lateral flow test as well as a negative PCR test to be able to travel, we are very excited to be supporting Edinburgh airport in offering these services.

"We hope that these testing services will play a big role in helping to lift the travel restrictions currently in place, and we’re delighted to be able to offer safe and reliable services to the public.”