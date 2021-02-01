A man who was sledging close to the Old Man of Storr on Skye had to be airlifted to hospital after seriously injuring himself.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Sunday afternoon, at which point Skye Mountain Rescue and the coastguard sent a team to attend the man's injuries and get him to safety.
A coastguard helicopter and Skye MRT worked together to track down and extract the casualty, at which point the team administered pain relief and managed to fully immobilise him.
The helicopter, from Stornoway, then transported him to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.
The team were able to administer pain relief and fully immobilise the casualty before the helicopter arrived and airlifted him to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow. We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/VtYDFUnuRn— Skye Mountain Rescue (@SkyeMRT) February 1, 2021
Skye Mountain Rescue Team said: "SkyeMRT were called at 13:30 on Sunday 31 January after reports that a local man had seriously injured himself whilst sledging close to the Old Man of Storr.
"12 MRT attended as well as the Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway.
"The team were able to administer pain relief and fully immobilise the casualty before the helicopter arrived and airlifted him to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.
"We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.