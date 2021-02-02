Nicola Sturgeon will today update Scots on the latest lockdown review.

The First Minister will announce any decisions made by the Cabinet on any possible extension or relaxation of the rules currently in place in Scotland.

Similarly, there could also be clarification on the back-to-school plans for thousands of kids in Scotland, including when they could return to the physical classroom.

Ahead of the announcement, we have looked at the Covid data across the country since the last major lockdown to give an overview of Scotland's pandemic situation.

Cases

The highest number of cases recorded in Scotland since the last lockdown review was on January 7, when there was an increase of 2,649 positive infections.

The lowest was January 25, when there was 752.

Deaths

There have been four days since the last review in which Scotland recorded zero new Covid-19 deaths, and three days with one recorded death.

Two days in January saw 93 people die from the virus.

Test positivity

The seven-day average of the percentage of tests that are positive has been decreasing in Scotland in the last month.

The date with the highest figure was January 3, when 15.2% of all tests were positive. The lowest was January 30, when just 5.5% of tests were positive.

This is the closest we have been to the WHO guideline of 5% since Christmas Day.

Hospital cases

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 reached a peak of 2,085 in January, and have remained above 1,900 since January 17.

Vaccinations

The vaccination programme is well underway in Scotland.

As of February 1, 575,897 have received their first dose of the vaccine, with a total of 7,849 people receiving the second.

The initial vaccine target of frontline health workers has been met, and the target of residents in older care homes is near completion.

Na h-Eileanan Siar is leading the way in terms of the amount of its population which has received the vaccine.

Up until January 25, 15.86% of its population have received the first dose of the vaccination.

Glasgow City has administered the most vaccines, marking 35,918 first doses up until January 25.