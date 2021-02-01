Kate Forbes MSP and her fiancé Alasdair (Ali) Maclennan have said they have been "bowled over" by the response of thousands of well-wishers.

The pair announced their engagement last month by posting the news along with a photo of her new ring on her social media channels.

Mr MacLennan popped the question as a surprise after a local walk in the snow in the Highlands.

Since then, Ms Forbes said she has been amazed by the hundreds of emails congratulating the couple on their good news.

Image credit: Ruaraidh White

She said: “Ali and I are very grateful for the incredible response to news of our engagement. We did not expect the amazing outpouring of kind wishes and support from across the political spectrum.

“It has been a challenging year, and good news is in short supply so it was a lovely surprise. We hope that any romance that can withstand lockdown will last the years.”

She added: “Ali has a small business in the Highlands, so has faced the same worries and challenges of other small businesses over the last year.

READ MORE: WATCH: Nicola Sturgeon branded ‘Moan-a-lot’ over criticism of Boris Johnson's Scotland visit

"He’s a resident of Dingwall, though hails from the small village of Shieldaig on the shores of the west coast. We’ve known one another for many years, and share a lot of similar interests.

“There haven’t been any great celebrations, because of lockdown restrictions and the pressures of serving constituents and delivering the Budget. Obviously the wedding will be subject to Covid restrictions, and we look forward to turning our minds to that when time allows.”

The news came as Nicola Sturgeon announced extra support for Scotland's wedding sector, which she said had been one of the most "severely affected" by the pandemic.

🎉💍Having launched the Wedding Fund today, I should declare an interest as a brave man asked me to marry him on a snowy local walk over the last few days and I said yes. No plans yet for a wedding - there’s plenty of Budget work to manage first. Some rare happy news! pic.twitter.com/kNWDVi00bk — Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) January 25, 2021

The First Minister said the sector's support fund is being increased from £15 million to £25m.

Making the announcement last week, Ms Sturgeon said: "Businesses across Scotland have been badly hit by the pandemic, and one of the sectors which is most severely affected, is the wedding sector.

"Covid restrictions have caused many couples to postpone their weddings, or their wedding celebrations.

"And of course the only weddings that have proceeded, have been very small affairs.

"For that reason, we announced targeted support for the wedding sector in December.

READ MORE: Ross challenges Sturgeon to face-off over referendum plans this year

"I’m pleased to confirm today that applications for support will open on Thursday, and that the size of the support fund is being increased by £10 million - from £15 million to £25 million.

"The fund will be administered by Scotland’s enterprise agencies, and will provide grants of up to £25,000 for businesses directly affected by the cancellation and postponement of weddings during the pandemic.

"Those include, for example, events venues, photographers, and caterers."

Details of how to apply for funding will be available on the 'Find Business Support' website, at findbusinesssupport.gov.scot.