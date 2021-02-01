Scots should brace for days of treacherous conditions with heavy rain, ice and snow expected to last for six days.
The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings that will remain in place throughout the week, with central and northern Scotland expected to see sub-zero conditions and patches of snow.
Snow across central and northern Scotland
Thursday to Saturday
The first weather alert is for southern and central parts of the country and is set to last from 10pm on Monday until midnight on Tuesday, which is likely to affect public transport, and pose a risk of stranding to private vehicles.
Over the later half of the week, a yellow warning for snow is in place in covering south and more northern parts of Scotland until 6am on Saturday, potentially leading to rural communities being cut off.
Another warning stretches across the north of Scotland is in place from Thursday until early on Saturday.
Frank Saunders, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “As the weather front ‘bumps’ into colder air further north, the rain will turn to snow, and with up to 4cm falling quite widely a snow and ice warning has been issued.”
Jason Kelly, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, added: “Further snow is expected for most parts of Scotland on Friday, while Saturday will be cold for all.”
Mr Saunders said between 5cm and 10cm of snow could fall over higher ground in southern Scotland early this week, with the possibility of 20cm or more across the highest roads.
Temperatures will also plummet to hit lows of minus 7C (19.4F) forecast for parts of northern Scotland.
