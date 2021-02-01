SNP MP Joanna Cherry has contacted police over a “vicious threat” to her personal safety after she said she had been “sacked” from her party’s front bench team at Westminster.

Police Scotland are now investigating following a report of “threatening communications” being made online.

Ms Cherry said she is somewhere safe, and thanked people for their "lovely messages of support."

Action & inaction have consequences. Tonight I’ve received a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety. The matter has been reported to Police Scotland & I’m somewhere safe. Thank you for all the lovely messages of support — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 1, 2021

Ms Cherry had been the SNP justice and home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster – but was also seen by many as being close to former leader Alex Salmond, as well as having come in for criticism from some for her stance on transgender issues.

The reshuffle announced earlier today revealed that Anne McLaughlin has now been appointed as the party’s Westminster spokeswoman on justice and immigration.

It comes after Ms Cherry successfully challenged Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for the prorogation of Parliament in 2019.

As the SNP Westminster reshuffle was announced, Ms Cherry tweeted: “Despite hard work, results & a strong reputation I’ve been sacked today from @theSNP front bench.”

She added: “Westminster is increasingly irrelevant to Scotland’s constitutional future and @theSNP would do well to radically rethink our strategy.”

Despite hard work, results & a strong reputation I’ve been sacked today from @theSNP front bench. My constituents & fellow party members who gave me a resounding mandate in recent NEC elections should rest assured that I will continue to work hard for them. — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 1, 2021

But later on Monday the MP said she had contacted police after receiving a threat from a man.

She tweeted: “Action and inaction have consequences. Tonight I’ve received a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety.

“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland and I’m somewhere safe. Thank you for all the lovely messages of support.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7pm on Monday 1 February 2021 officers received a report of threatening communications having been made online. Inquiries are ongoing.”