They are the graceful birds once sought after as a delicacy at medieval banquets that were once were once common in Scotland but died out in the 16th century.

At four feet, cranes are the tallest bird in the UK. They are famed for their mating dances, which see the birds jump, pirouette and bob to win over their chosen partner.

Henry II’s chefs famously cooked 115 of them for his Christmas gathering in 1251.

But the common crane disappeared from the UK countryside 400 years ago, driven to extinction by hunting and the draining of marshlands.

In 1979 a handful of birds re-colonised the Norfolk Broads, and conservation efforts have been underway ever since to grow the population to stable levels.

Now it has emerged that crane populations have hit a record high in Scotland in 2020 due to a successful breeding programme aimed at preserving the species.

The latest common crane survey reveals there are now seven pairs in Scotland, mainly in the north east in 2020 and 64 pairs across the UK – both records.

And RSPB Scotland has urged for more action to protect and restore more of the peat bogs in North East Scotland would not only benefit cranes but could have huge benefits for other wildlife as well as helping to tackle the climate emergency through storing vast amounts of carbon.

North east Scotland is home to all the known birds in Scotland, which now make up more than 10% of the UK population. The total UK population is now believed to be over 200 birds – also a new record.

Last year’s record Scottish numbers included two confirmed breeding pairs – which successfully raised three chicks, a record for a single year.

There are also three probable or possible breeding pairs, two summering pairs and a further five birds that are thought to have spent the summer in north east Scotland.

Picture: Hywell Maggs

This is up from just four pairs in 2018/19 and it’s believed the continuing increase in the number of summering birds suggests the Scottish population could be on the cusp of a significant expansion.

Hywel Maggs, senior conservation officer for RSPB Scotland, said: "We are absolutely delighted that seven pairs of cranes were recorded in North East Scotland in 2020. Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant that usual monitoring wasn’t possible and the exact number of pairs to breed in Scotland may never be fully known. However, thanks to reports from local people and farmers we have managed to piece together a picture of what happened.

“Watching the return of cranes to Scotland has been a real privilege. That they have decided to set up home in north east Scotland and numbers are growing shows how important some of the wilder landscapes here are. "

In addition to the established sites that are occupied most years – several new areas attracted nesting cranes.

A potential new breeding pair was sighted in an area that had recently been the focus of peatland restoration projects led by RSPB Scotland and NatureScot with support from Scottish Water and Peatland Action Fund.

RSPB Scotland believes that protecting and restoring more of the peat bogs in North East Scotland would not only benefit cranes but could have huge benefits for other wildlife as well as helping to tackle the climate emergency through storing vast amounts of carbon.

Ms Maggs added: "For this expansion to be sustained, we must ensure there are places for the new pairs to nest safely. The cranes have already nested on recently restored peatland and newly created wetland but many of the potential nest sites on peatlands and other wetlands are threatened by drainage and disturbance. Restoring more of these key areas would bring a myriad of benefits including creating the habitats that newly paired cranes are looking for and ultimately could lead to many more of these elegant birds in Scotland’s skies.”

Picture: Hywell Maggs

Cranes have now spread to other areas where habitat was improved including the RSPB’s Lakenheath and Nene Washes reserves, and Natural England’s Humberhead Peatlands.

In Scotland, after spending several years as migratory visitors, cranes were first recorded breeding in Aberdeenshire in 2012. Numbers remained between one and four pairs before increasing to seven in 2020. Over this time, the north east Scotland birds have successfully raised 12 chicks. Some of these are now approaching breeding age (five) which the conservation charity says will add to the growing numbers.

RSPB Scotland say efforts to restore and protect peatlands and wetlands have yielded impressive results with 64 pairs across the UK last year, producing 23 chicks.

Over half of all the cranes fledged in the UK since 1980 have fledged since 2015. Most of the population is found in southern England, with the birds also breeding in Scotland and recorded in Wales.

Damon Bridge, chairman of the UK Crane Working Group said: “The return of cranes to the British landscape shows just how resilient nature can be when given the chance. If we want to see this success continue then these sites that cranes use and need must get adequate protection.”