THE new variant of coronavirus spreading across Scotland may carry an increased risk of hospitalisation, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said Public Health Scotland is examining the situation, but stressed there is no "statistically significant" evidence of any increased risk of death.

She said the new variant, sometimes known as the Kent variant, now accounts for around 73 per cent of all new cases in Scotland.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said the level of coronavirus infections "clearly remains too high" but there is evidence restrictions are working.

Average daily case numbers have more than halved in the last three weeks, she said. Test positivity has also reduced.

However the First Minister said the pressure on the NHS continues to be "severe" and the situation remains "fragile".

She said: "Case numbers remain higher now than in the week before Christmas.

"That means that if we were to ease restrictions too quickly, there is a real risk that infections would rise again very quickly.

"That risk is increased by the fact that the new variant of Covid – which is more infectious – now accounts for around 73% of all new cases in Scotland.

"I can also advise parliament that Public Health Scotland is examining evidence suggesting that there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation of people infected with the new variant.

"However, at this stage, there is no statistically significant evidence of any increased risk of death.

"Public Health Scotland is continuing to analyse the evidence on both of these points."

Ms Sturgeon also told MSPs there have been five cases of the new South African variant identified in Scotland.

She said: "All of these have links to travel which means that there is no evidence so far of community transmission of that variant."