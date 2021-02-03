People who are suffering the effects of the new UK coronavirus variant could be experiencing some symptoms more commonly, research has suggested.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that some symptoms appear to be more common in those who have tested positive for the new variant, through a survey of 6,000 positive tests from people in England.

At the daily Covid briefing on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said that the new variant, which is more infectious, now accounts for an estimated 73% of all new cases in Scotland.

The First Minister also told Parliament yesterday that Public Health Scotland is examining evidence suggesting that there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation of people infected with the new variant.

What are the symptoms you need to look out for?





According to research by ONS, loss of taste and smell is less common in the new variant of Covid-19 - however, it is not non-existent.

The following symptoms appear to be more common:

Headache

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle pain

Sore throat

In a group of around 3,500 people who had the new variant, 35 per cent said they had a cough, while 32 per cent said they were fatigued and 25 per cent experienced main in the muscles.

In addition, 21,8 per cent had a sore throat.

This can be compared to a similar survey conducted with around 2,500 people who had the old variant, where just 28 per cent said they suffered from a cough, with 29 per cent reporting fatigue.

Muscle pain was prominent in 21 per cent of people, with a sore throat being reported from just 19 per cent.

Are the new variants more dangerous?





At the moment, experts say there is no evidence that any of the new variants cause more severe disease in the vast majority of people who become infected with Covid-19.

But much like the earlier versions of the coronavirus, the risk of serious illness and death is highest for people who are elderly or have pre-existing health conditions.

The UK variant has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Britain and has spread to more than 50 other countries.

And the South African variant has also been found in at least 20 other countries, including Britain.

Gene sequencing has so far uncovered 105 cases of this variant in the UK, with 11 of the cases not having any links to foreign travel.