IGNORE the photograph. Mary Portas has lost her red bob. Right at the start of her new series Mary Portas: On Style, Portas told us she’s grown it out during the pandemic.

Otherwise, little has changed on her Radio 4 series Mary Portas: On Style which returned on Tuesday morning, magazine format intact.

Perfume (selling well during lockdown, Portas pointed out), ethical flower-arranging and the appeal of the BBC TV series The Repair Shop were all briskly covered.

Which is a pity. Because the result can feel like a series of appetisers in search of a main course.

Still, Portas always makes a good case for the importance of style. “I’m often asked why style is important. Quite frankly the answer is this. It just is,” she said in her introduction.

“Whether we’re conscious of it or not, style underpins every aspect of our lives … Something as small as the right coffee cup that you pick up in the morning can lift your mood and change your day. That’s the power of style.”

Portis is a natural communicator, so there’s always a danger that her contributions outpower those of her guests. But even Mary was upstaged by one of her listeners whose message about perfumes, read out by Portas, was the highlight of the show.

“I’ve been thinking about smells a lot at the moment,” the message went. “I would rather go out without my knickers on than without perfume.”

Since we’re all self-isolating chez Jamieson, chance would be a fine thing.

On the Unbelievable Truth on Monday evening on Radio 4, Frankie Boyle admitted that when Sean Connery died, he thought of tweeting: “They’ve shaken him, and he’s not stirred,” before having second thoughts.

To which fellow comedian Sara Pascoe pointed out: “I think it’s called having a filter, Frankie. You’ll find it very useful.”

Listen Out For: The Happiness Map, 6 Music, tomorrow, 1pm.

Elvis Costello is travel journalist Rob Crossan’s first guest in this new series in which musicians talk about their favourite travel destinations.