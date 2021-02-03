The Covid vaccination roll-out is being accelerated for education staff working with special needs children and whose tasks are deemed equivalent to those in health and social care settings.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs on Wednesday that directors of education had been asked to identify and provide information about employees undertaking such responsibilities so they can receive the jab.
It follows pressure from teaching union leaders for the change.
Larry Flanagan, General Secretary at the EIS, Scotland's largest teaching union, stressed previously that pupils in ASN settings could had complex needs which necessitate close contact with teachers and support staff.
He said this aspect of their job made such employees similar to those in social care or clinical environments.
It also comes after worried staff at a school in West Lothian were threatened with disciplinary action for obtaining the Covid jab.
The vaccine is currently limited to priority groups as determined by advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.