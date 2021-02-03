More than 970 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland during the past 24 hours, while almost 40,000 have been vaccinated.

Speaking during a daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 risen by 978.

However, on Tuesday Scotland recorded its highest daily total for vaccinations with 38,484 people receiving a jab.

The total number of people vaccinated now stands at 649,262.

A total of 88 new deaths among people who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days were registered during that time, bringing the overall death toll in Scotland to 6269.

However, National Record of Scotland (NRS), which records deaths where coronavirus may have been a factor, puts the overall toll at 8,347.

A total of 1871 patients are being treated in hospital - a fall of of 63 in 24 hours - with 128 being treated in intensive care, a drop of 12.

The figures show 440 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between January 24 and 31, down 12 on the previous week.

Of these, the majority were in hospital at 301, with 97 in care homes, 38 at home or in a non-institutional setting and four in other institutions.

Glasgow City Council area recorded the highest number of deaths at 67, followed by North Lanarkshire and the City of Edinburgh council areas both at 40.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon paid tribute fundraiser to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday after being hailed a hero during the first lockdown with his sponsored walks.

The First Minister said: "During the toughest of times he inspired millions of people. My thoughts and condolances are with his family.