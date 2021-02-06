Sitting proud and isolated on one of several islets off Loch Linnhe, 25 miles from Oban and a mile and a half north-east of Port Appin, the four storey Castle Stalker is one of Scotland’s most picturesque, history-drenched and (some would say) cursed fortifications. It’s also one of very few which has seen ownership change as a result of a drunken bet: that happened in 1620, when Duncan Stewart lost the castle to the Campbells of Airds. A rowing boat seems to have been involved, but beyond that details are scant.

The earliest building is thought to have been established by the MacDougalls around 1320. The castle in its current form was built in the mid-15th century by the Stewarts, who by then had assumed the Lordship of Lorn. In the churchyard at nearby Portnacroish, which sits just across the water, you can see a memorial stone marking the site of the Battle of Stalc in 1468, when a combined force of Stewarts and McLarens took on the MacDougalls. It was during the battle that Dugald Stewart, First Chief of Appin, killed Alan MacCoul, who had murdered Dugald’s own father Sir John Stewart five years earlier.