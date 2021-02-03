SCOTS MP Margaret Ferrier has appeared at court charged with culpable and reckless conduct.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP, 60, is accused of ignoring coronavirus regulations by travelling between Glasgow and London last September.
Ferrier allegedly showed covid symptoms and made the trip by train.
It is claimed the suspended SNP politician made the trip back to Glasgow after receiving a positive result.
Ferrier answered an invite warrant and made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
The hearing lasted two minutes and Ferrier was granted bail by Sheriff Alan Mackenzie.
Ferrier was bailed pending further examination meantime.
