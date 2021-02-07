What's the story?
Scotland on the telly.
Can you narrow it down?
As lockdown lumbers on we may all be stuck at home, but this week brings the chance to indulge in a spot of wanderlust from the comfort of our sofas as a trio of TV travel shows and their intrepid presenters traverse Scotland. Buckle up …
I'll need more information.
A new four-part series Darcey Bussell's Wild Coasts of Scotland (Monday, More4, 9pm) follows the former ballet star and Strictly Come Dancing judge as she traces her Scottish ancestry.
Bussell begins her odyssey on Skye where she tries scallops, learns about otters and goes wild swimming in honour of her late grandfather.
Then what?
Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home – Travels in My Own Land (Tuesday, STV, 8pm) has a jam-packed itinerary taking in Eilean Donan Castle (where Lumley once filmed an episode of The New Avengers), the Corryvreckan Whirlpool and a birl round Glasgow on a tour bus with comedian Janey Godley.
Who's next?
Susan Calman. As her Grand Day Out series draws to a close, the final episode (Friday, Channel 5, 8pm) sees Calman jump in her campervan and head for Loch Lomond, before visiting the Falls of Dochart and Inchbuie. The Kilpatrick Hills, Aberfoyle and Loch Tulla all make cameos.
A bit like buses, then?
Yup, you wait ages for a good travel show and three come at once.
