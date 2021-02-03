Boris Johnson has said he is "delighted" to have appointed Dr Alex George, first known for his appearance on Love Island, as a youth mental health ambassador advising the Government.

The A&E doctor, who appeared on the ITV reality show in 2018, will help to raise the profile of mental health education and wellbeing in schools.

Dr George began campaigning for better mental health services, following the death of his younger brother, Llyr, last year.

The 19-year-old, who was due to attend medical school, killed himself in July after suffering mental health issues.

Downing Street said Dr George would use his clinical expertise and personal experience to help shape policy on improving support for young people in schools, college and universities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I’m delighted to announce that we have appointed Dr Alex George to be our Youth Mental Health Ambassador.

"Young people have sacrificed so much during this pandemic and we are going to do everything we can to support them."

I’m delighted to announce that we have appointed @DrAlexGeorge to be our Youth Mental Health Ambassador.



Young people have sacrificed so much during this pandemic and we are going to do everything we can to support them. pic.twitter.com/2HeiwsC9lI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 3, 2021

He added: “Children and young people have heroically adapted to save lives and protect our NHS.

“This has understandably had a huge impact on their mental health, so I want to shine a spotlight on this vital issue ahead of their return to school.

“I’m delighted that Dr Alex George will be working with us as we do everything in our power to improve people’s mental wellbeing.”

Dr George said: “The last year has been unimaginably difficult for all of us, but particularly for young people who have sacrificed so much.

“I am honoured to be appointed for this role where I’ll be working closely with Government to make mental health an absolute priority and hope to have a positive impact on the lives of young people and their education for good.

“Right now young people need a voice in Government, and I hope that through this role I can advocate for meaningful change in this area.”

Explaining his new position, he said: "My role will be to help give young people a voice.

"I am not an expert with a PHD but I do understand what its like to lose someone you love to suicide and to feel that pain.

"That pain gives me the fire I need to help bring change."

In January, Dr George said his “number one goal” for 2021 was to “help bring meaningful change to mental health education at schools across the UK”.

He urged his Instagram followers to help him meet the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet to make it happen.

Dr George will start the unpaid role immediately, working within the Department for Education.

My role will be to help give young people a voice. I am not an expert with a PHD but I do understand what its like to lose someone you love to suicide and to feel that pain. That pain gives me the fire I need to help bring change. Will need all the help I can get from you all 💙 — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) February 3, 2021

The news has led many to call for additional funding of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

One person said: "I think Dr Alex will be great at this, but maybe just fund CAMHS properly and give schools money so they can all have their own nurse and counsellor?"

Another added: "There’s CAMHS discourse today and all I’m gonna say is this. That service is in desperate need of reform.

"We need increased participation in the development of services, additional training that is implemented by participation groups, entry criteria reviewed and so much more."

Author and campaigner Natasha Devon wished Dr Alex luck in his new role, but stressed that although peer support can be an "excellent strategy / aider of recovery" - it cannot be a substitute for CAMHS.

Stretched mental health services for children

In December 2020, Children’s commissioners from Scotland, England, Wales and Northern raised 30 areas of concern to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in their five-yearly “report card”.

The Scotland commissioner warned that already stretched mental health services for children have been made even worse because of the pandemic.

The report said that as most CAMHS services were very limited from March to June 2020 waiting times are likely to have increased.

North of the border the number of children waiting more than 18 weeks for an initial appointment with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services rose last year.

Bruce Adamson, children and young people’s commissioner for Scotland, said: “Before the pandemic, services were already stretched but it has become even harder for children and young people to access vital services.

“Children and young people have consistently been telling us that it’s impossible to be seen unless they are at crisis point. It’s unacceptable that children have to be in a mental health emergency before they receive treatment.”

He added: “The eyes of the world are once again upon us as we send this report to the UN, and Scotland is still failing on many of the issues raised when we last reported in 2016.

“In Scotland, we have made good progress on banning physical punishment, reviewing the care system, and bringing rights into law, but there are outstanding issues across a broad range of children’s rights.

“We need to do much more to ensure that children’s rights and interests are prioritised in decision-making and budgeting. We must address the areas where law, policy and practice fall short of international minimum standards, such as the restraint of children and our approach to criminal justice.

“We must act more swiftly to address the impact of poverty and mental health, and take a rights-based approach to recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.