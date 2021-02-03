HOLYROOD has rejected calls for SNP ministers to intervene and seek an investigation into Donald Trump’s purchase of his Scottish golf courses.

The Greens wanted the Scottish Government to pursue an “unexplained wealth order” (UWO) in relation to the properties.

The party said serious concerns have been raised about how the former president funded the cash purchases of his courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

Unexplained wealth orders force people to disclose how they legally acquired property or other assets, and if they fail to do so, the property can be seized.

SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf called Mr Trump a "deplorable individual" but insisted there should not be political interference in an investigatory process.

He said this would be an "abuse of power, fundamentally undermining out entire justice system".

Mr Yousaf said it is for the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU), which is part of the Crown Office, to undertake the relevant investigatory role on behalf of Scottish ministers.

But Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said this does not "absolve the Scottish Cabinet and the ministers themselves of the political judgment that is necessary, and UWOs are specifically about politically exposed persons."

Mr Harvie said there is a "political judgment to be made here".

The Greens have cited a legal opinion by QC Aidan O’Neill, which suggested the First Minister and her government are responsible and can apply directly to the Court of Session.

An amendment to the Greens' motion by Mr Yousaf said "there must not be political interference in the enforcement of the law".

It also noted that the CRU "does not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation taking place".

The SNP and the Conservatives backed the amended motion, meaning it was passed by 89 votes to 32.

Speaking after the vote, Mr Harvie said: "Unfortunately, today's debate confirmed the Scottish Government remains unwilling to investigate Trump’s golf courses.

"Scotland cannot be a country where anyone with the money can buy whatever land and property they want, no questions asked, and the Scottish Greens will continue to challenge vested interests that protect people like Trump rather than our communities."

Mr Trump's son Eric previously said Mr Harvie is "nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda".