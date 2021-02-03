RESIDENTS of Dumfries and Galloway are being urged to remain vigilant, despite declining case numbers, as the vaccine programme continues to be rolled out.

A total of five central locations are being used to provide Covid-19 vaccinations to people aged 65 to 69 within Dumfries and Galloway.

These vaccinations are taking place at the same time but separately from those being provided to people aged 70 to 79 and those who are shielding, where a mixed model combination of larger and smaller venues is being employed.

People aged 65 to 69 are instead receiving invitations to larger venues in five towns across the region to receive their jabs – Lockerbie, Dumfries, Dalry, Newton Stewart and Stranraer – in a bid to help speed up the roll-out of vaccinations across communities.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership Chief Officer Julie White said: “Excellent progress has been made in the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations, maintaining a pace which matches the availability of vaccine supplies and is in line with national schedules.

“This move to start vaccinating people aged 65 to 69 is being made possible through an increased availability of vaccine supplies and careful logistical management of these stocks.

“It does not impact on the schedules for everyone aged 70 to 79 and those who are shielding – with most people in this group set to have received their first vaccination by February 14.

“However, this is the biggest vaccination campaign ever undertaken in Dumfries and Galloway and we appreciate that this will require some people to travel.

“We would hope everyone will work with us to try and ensure as many people in the region are vaccinated as quickly as possible – helping to get the level of protection that vaccinations provide out across our communities.”

Patients in this age group will be contacted by NHS Dumfries and Galloway staff members via telephone and invited to attend a vaccination in one of the five towns.

It comes as new cases of Covid-19 have continued to decline in Dumfries and Galloway – standing at 201 in the week ending Sunday January 31.

This is down from 270 in the previous week, and with the number of close contacts identified and advised to self-isolate down from 531 to 300.

However, health officials have stressed that the numbers have a way to go down.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “While this is good progress, and is doubtlessly due to people’s efforts and sacrifices, we really need to see these numbers come down.

“I’m afraid we don’t get a break or a ‘breather’ in our push to reduce the number of cases – this effort needs to be maintained, for the sake of ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”

A total of 4758 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the week ending January 31, and the locally calculated positivity rate for Dumfries and Galloway is estimated around 4.7 per cent – down from 6 per cent.

As at January 28, the overall seven day positivity rate is 143.1 per 100,000.

Positive Covid-19 cases are present across all four locality areas in Dumfries and Galloway – Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale, Stewartry and Wigtownshire.

Health bosses also state there is evidence of wide community transmission across the region, and there is continuing evidence that people identified as close contacts of cases are developing Covid-19.

Transmission continues to be seen in situations such as workplace settings and the sharing of vehicles, and it is vital that everyone continues to follow the national guidance aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.