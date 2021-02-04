SHE is the comedian who has become an internet sensation with her send-ups of Nicola Sturgeon’s daily Covid briefings.

Now a luxury Hebridean cosmetic brand has credited actress and comedian Janey Godley for helping to drive a big rise in online sales.

The founder of ishga said sales of its hand sanitiser had “gone bonkers” after she shared a video last month on social media saying how much she loved the product and the organic brand.

Malcolm Macrae said Ms Godley, who became an online hit herself last year thanks to her First Minister briefing voiceovers, was a long-time customer and had not been asked to endorse the product but said the firm was delighted with the response.

The Lewis-based firm incorporates seaweed into its skincare and lifestyle products, which is known for its healing properties.

Mr Macrae, whose background is in marine biology, said the firm wanted the product to be “as far away from possible” from the generic “skin-stripping” sanitisers found in supermarkets and hospitals, and it has been a major success for the brand, contributing around 30 per cent of turnover during the summer months.

He said: “One of the things we did during furlough, we worked with the Harris distillery and a firm called Essence of Harris to make hand sanitiser using World Health Organisation guidelines, and we were giving that out for free to hospitals and carers and local businesses.

“Once we got down the road a bit we realised this was something we could do more with. All the hand sanitisers were sticky and horrible, foul smelling, and took the skin off your hands.

“We wanted to create a hand sanitiser that was kinder to your hands, a kind of luxury hand sanitiser that did the job but also felt nice on your skin.

“We launched that in June and July and that’s been very successful for us. It got people onto the sanitiser and then encouraged customers to try other products.

“It’s really helped get the brand out there.”

The organically-made product is certified by the Soil Association, meaning production adheres to the highest possible standards of animal welfare, environmental and wildlife protection.

Ishga was launched in 2009 as by-product of another firm, Hebridean Seaweed Company, which Mr Macrae co-founded and which was supplying seaweed to the Blythswood hotel for therapeutic spa treatments. His wife Joanna, who is from the tiny island of Scalpay off the coast of Harris, and is a beautician, was also involved.

Despite a relatively small workforce of about 17 staff, ishga, which is derived from the Gaelic word for water, now supplies products to about 50 luxury spas in the UK and is making inroads into the US and Australian market.

Mr Macrae said: “We’ve always known that seaweed is therapeutic.

“The tide can be out for hours and the seaweed has to protect itself from the environmental elements such as the sun.

"It has developed these compounds called polyphenols which are natural anti-oxidants and anti-ageing, and it seems that they are really good for skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis. We've had a lot of really good feedback."