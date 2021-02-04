More than 600,000 people in Scotland have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The figure contributes to a current total of more than 10 million people in the UK who have received their first dose, marking the biggest inoculation programme in the country's history.

The first dose of a vaccine was administered in Scotland at the beginning of December.

Every week, Public Health Scotland releases the latest known data regarding the vaccine rollout in Scotland, allowing us to see, in detail, how many people have received the jag so far.

The chart below shows how daily vaccination numbers have changed throughout January. The lowest number of vaccinations were administered on February 1, while the highest total was February 3.

In relation to the rest of the UK, Scotland has so far given the first dose of the vaccine to 11.88% of its population (correct as of February 3).

England has given the first dose to 15.39% of its population, while Wales and Northern Ireland have covered 14.67% and 13.03% respectively.

Vaccinations in your area

Usually, we would look to show you the percentage of people in your local authority which has received the vaccination. However, this week, as more and more GPs get involved with the vaccination process, Public Health Scotland say there are currently no details available on the local authority of the 127,405 vaccinations that took place in General Practice.

Percentage uptake has not been shown due to the large number of unknown local authorities, and we hope to have this data next week.

In the meantime, you can check the progress in your health board, including the percentage of the population vaccinated and how many jags have been administered.

Vaccinations in focus

Weekly data released by PHS means we can now see more detail than ever before regarding the ages/sex and JCVI priority groups who have received the vaccine.

The two graphs below show vaccinations by both age and sex.

JCVI priority groups

More and more information is becoming available regarding the progress of the vaccine in the priority groups laid out by the JCVI.

Looking at the different vaccines

There are currently three UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines; Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Here's how the rollout of each has progressed in Scotland, and a little information on the available vaccines.

When will you receive the vaccine?





Scotland is following the priority list determined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).