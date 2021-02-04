Following a change of format which has ditched the audience from specific location, BBC Question Time will once again return tonight.

Fiona Bruce will be hosting BBC’s flagship political show amid a week that is not short of political discussion points.

As well as the ongoing battle against Covid-19, there are also the ongoing issues with Brexit, vaccinations and even some political fallout over the Prime Minister’s visit to Scotland.

But who is set to appear on BBC Question Time and what can viewers expect?

Oliver Dowden

The government’s representative on the Question Time panel will be Oliver Dowden CBE. The MP for Hertsmere has served as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport since 2020. Dowden will offer insight into government policy on Covid-19 and more.

Dowden often votes with the party on the majority of votes and has never rebelled against the government in this current parliament. He served as the former deputy chief of staff to David Cameron.

The MP was recently in the headlines after holding talks with Elton John about EU travel for UK musicians, however he did reiterate that visa-free touring is not currently "on the cards". Viewers may also expect an update on the return of fans to sporting events across the country with the MP set to be on the panel.

Thangam Debbonaire

Labour will be represented on the panel by Thangam Debbonaire, the Shadow Secretary for Housing. The MP for Bristol West will be hopeful that her appearance on BBC Question Time will be more comfortable than her recent interview with Piers Morgan that generated headlines earlier on this week. Morgan barked at m Debbonaire to 'answer the damn question' as he clashed with her over a tweet sent by her Labour colleague about the UK opting out of the EU vaccine scheme.

Viewers can expect Debbonaire to question the government over recent political hot topics such as the return to schools and the handling of the Covid pandemic. She often backs votes with the rest of her party and has backed issues such as the fully elected House of Lords.

Professor Robin Shattock

The Professor for Mucosal Infection and Immunity at Imperial College London will also sit on the panel as an expert on vaccinations and all Covid related debate. He serves as the Head of Imperial’s Covid-19 vaccine research as well as leading the European team for developing a vaccine for HIV. Shattock will likely shed new insight into the new variant of Covid. This week Professor Shattock said scientists are already working worldwide to make booster shots to protect against new variants. The professor has also warned that we are likely to be living with Covid-19 for years.

Dr Wanda Wyporska

Also sitting on the panel will be the Executive Director of the Equality Trust, Dr Wanda Wyporska is Executive Director of The Equality Trust, the national charity that campaigns to reduce social and economic inequality. She previously worked with teaching unions to improve diversity and combat bullying. The Dr in European history was named as one of 21 to watch in 2021, by Charity Times. She has been exceptionally vocal recently about the wage gap stating that the salary gap between bosses and their employees is fuelling a "damagingly high" level of inequality across the UK.

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones

Completing the Question Time panel will be businessman, and founder of The Black Farmer food range Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones. Jamaican born Emmanuel Jones celebrates British farming and has a range of sausages featuring the faces of Seacole as well as George Arthur Roberts. He stood for election for the Conservatives in 2010 and has set up scholarships to help ethnic minorities secure jobs in rural jobs.

Question Time will be on BBC at 10:45pm