OFF the field, an 18-year-old Jonjoe Kenny may not have looked every inch a future star of the game when Gary Caldwell first laid eyes on him. But when he saw the Everton youngster take to the pitch, he was immediately convinced that as diminutive in stature he may be at a shade over five foot seven, he was heading for the top.

Former Celtic defender Caldwell took Kenny on loan when he was manager of Wigan back in 2015, and was gutted when the Goodison Park giants recalled him just a couple of months later after the full-back made a huge impression at the DW Stadium.

What he was lacking in physical prowess back then, he more than made up for in desire, work-rate and talent, which is why Caldwell thinks that Celtic have pulled off something of a coup by securing his services on loan for the rest of this season.

“I think he’ll be a great signing,” Caldwell said.

“We took him on his first loan, and it’s always difficult taking players on their first loan. He was obviously a very good player coming from Everton, but he was going into a first-team environment for the first time, and that was the challenge for him.

“He was only 18 at the time, he was very young, but he was brilliant for us. You could see that he had that hunger, that drive and that desire that was going to take him even further.

“He spent a couple of months with us, and physically he was still developing so couldn’t quite last a full 90 minutes, but he was an absolutely brilliant character.

“We could all see that he was going to go on and have an absolutely brilliant career once he developed physically. I’ve only got good things to say about him.

“I think he’s made that step up we all expected him to and more. He’s played for Everton in the Premier League, Schalke in the Bundesliga, so he’s got a great range of experience in different countries and different leagues.

“I think the big thing for us was his size. He was actually a centre-back for Everton when he was younger and came to us as full-back, but he was always physically going to have to work harder than everyone else to hide that weakness, so to speak.

“I think he’s done that. His desire and his determination is what makes up for his lack of size.

“He’s played in two of Europe’s top leagues, and he’s got great attributes. He should do well in Scotland and I think he’ll be a really good player for Celtic.”

The first impression that supporters had of Kenny in a Celtic jersey would also have been hugely positive, with the now 23-year-old putting in a solid shift down the right during his debut against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Tuesday night.

Certainly his manager Neil Lennon was impressed, praising his calmness in attacking areas, calling him "a gritty little hardy man" when evaluating his ability to defend the right-back area, and lauding his attitude and enthusiasm since his arrival at the club.

The only frustration from fans may be that he has been brought in at a time when the league is effectively over as a contest, but Caldwell says that the club should be seriously investigating any possibility of bringing Kenny to the club on a longer-term basis as they look to plot a resurgence for next season.

“I’m not sure financially whether that would be feasible, but is it the type of player that Celtic should be looking at? Absolutely,” he said.

“He ticks all the boxes in terms of the quality he has, the experience he has now. I think he’s a very good signing for now, but also for the future if they can manage to get him.”

Caldwell has been keeping a close eye on a nightmare campaign for his old team so far, contributing to the club’s matchday television coverage, and he has been as shocked as any Celtic supporter to witness the unravelling of their bid for a tenth consecutive title.

He feels though that by looking to bring in players of Kenny’s calibre in the summer, Celtic can indeed come back and reclaim the league crown they have all-but let slip from their grasp next season.

“It’s been a really difficult season,” he said.

“I think the club have to take stock and re-evaluate where they are, and come back stronger from it.

“They’ve had incredible success in the last four seasons that has been historic. It’s never been done before, it will probably never be done again, but this season hasn’t gone the way they want it.

“They need to regroup now and come back stronger for next year.”