President Biden is set to announce an end to US support for offensive operations in Yemen, where a war lasting six years has resulted in the death of more than 110,000 people.

Mr Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, announced the policy change to reporters, as he outlined the ways in which the new administration was "reasserting our values."

The war in Yemen, between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebel movement, began in 2014 and saw Saudi Arabia and eight other Arab states conduct air strikes against the Houthis.

BREAKING: President Biden "will announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen" on Thursday, NSA Jake Sullivan announces. pic.twitter.com/Xog1Xjok9e — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 4, 2021

The US, the UK and France all backed these efforts.

The US policy change, announced today, has been hailed by many as "fantastic news".

US Senator Bernie Sanders called the announcement a "tribute to the work of so many activists over the years."

He added: "Yemen needs food, medicine, and health care—not bombs and blockades."

Now, the SNP is calling on the UK Government to follow the Biden administration and end Yemen war support.

Shadow Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alyn Smith MP said: “The announcement from the Biden Administration that it will end American support for offensive operations in Yemen is to be welcomed.

"It marks a significant shift in policy from the previous administration in a conflict that has led to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

“Since the start of the war in Yemen, the UK government has shamefully backed the Saudi regime through arms sales and support - despite mounting evidence of war crimes, including the targeting of civilians.

"The UK is totally isolated on the world stage in its unmoving support for a regime that is a serial human rights violator.

“The Foreign Secretary must now follow the lead of the Biden administration and end its support for offensive operations in Yemen, as well as its backing of the Saudi regime through arms sales and military assistance, and instead play a meaningful role in bringing this conflict to an end.

“Yemen has been pushed to the brink, with millions displaced and in poverty, and its health system decimated - all in the middle of a pandemic.

"The UK must step up and strengthen its diplomatic and aid efforts urgently.”