CROSSHOUSE Hospital was in lockdown this evening after a major incident.
Reports suggest that two people at the Ayrshire hospital have been injured in a reported stabbing.
It is not yet known how serious the injuries are or whether police have detained anyone.
Police have confirmed that the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area - one at the hospital and one in Portland Street - are not being treated as terrorist-related.
Crawford McGuffie, NHS Ayrshire and Arran Medical Director, said: "NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse.
"As a result, the hospital has been under lockdown, and ambulances diverted to University Hospital Ayr.
Police Scotland is currently dealing with 3 potentially linked incidents in the Kilmarnock area. The first occurred around 7.45pm outside Crosshouse Hospital, the second around 20 minutes later on Portland Street, and the third, a serious road crash, on the A76, around 8.30pm.— Police Scotland (@policescotland) February 4, 2021
"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.
"As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.
Police urged people to avoid the area.
Ayrshire Police tweeted: “Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street.
“These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time.”
They later added: "We can confirm the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area are not being treated as terrorist-related."
Scottish Labour candidate Kevin McGregor tweeted: “Worrying reports of stabbings in the #Kilmarnock and #Crosshouse areas this evening.
“Please everyone take care and stay vigilant.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also responded to the incident.
My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock. Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected. https://t.co/g2Q3J914o4— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 4, 2021
Comments & Moderation
