CROSSHOUSE Hospital was in lockdown this evening after a major incident.

Reports suggest that two people at the Ayrshire hospital have been injured in a reported stabbing.

It is not yet known how serious the injuries are or whether police have detained anyone.

Police have confirmed that the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area - one at the hospital and one in Portland Street - are not being treated as terrorist-related.

Crawford McGuffie, NHS Ayrshire and Arran Medical Director, said: "NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse.

"As a result, the hospital has been under lockdown, and ambulances diverted to University Hospital Ayr.

Police Scotland is currently dealing with 3 potentially linked incidents in the Kilmarnock area. The first occurred around 7.45pm outside Crosshouse Hospital, the second around 20 minutes later on Portland Street, and the third, a serious road crash, on the A76, around 8.30pm. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) February 4, 2021

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

"As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

Ayrshire Police tweeted: “Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street.

“These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time.”

They later added: "We can confirm the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area are not being treated as terrorist-related."

Scottish Labour candidate Kevin McGregor tweeted: “Worrying reports of stabbings in the #Kilmarnock and #Crosshouse areas this evening.

“Please everyone take care and stay vigilant.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also responded to the incident.