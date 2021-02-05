Police are carrying out an investigation after a hospital was locked down for three hours following a major incident.

One person was stabbed as police dealt with three serious “potentially linked incidents” in Ayrshire in and around Kilmarnock on Thursday night.

The first happened at around 7.45pm outside University Hospital Crosshouse, which was locked down for several hours.

Another incident took place around 20 minutes later on Portland Street in Kilmarnock, before a serious road crash happened on the A76 at around 8.30pm.

Police have said that the hospital is now safe to visit and have urged members of the public and staff not to be alarmed.

Armed police closed the hospital to visitors and cordoned off large areas, while ambulances were diverted to Ayr, though the lockdown was lifted shortly after midnight.

This morning, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the incident was "deeply worrying".

She added: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected, and also with our colleagues in the NHS and Police Scotland.

"I want to thank them again for responding to these incidents in the professional and swift and caring manner that I know they will have done."

The scene last night

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time - one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street.

"These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time."

The spokesman later added: "We can confirm the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area are not being treated as terrorist-related."

Locals spoke of police sirens and a helicopter flying overhead as officers rushed to the scene.

Portland Street remains closed this morning.

One nurse tweeted: I was at Crosshouse Hospital today. I am a nurse and worked there for a few years- this is very close to home! I am so shocked by what’s happened to nurses/staff there tonight."

I was at Crosshouse Hospital today with Isla for her eye appt. I am a nurse and worked there for a few years- this is very close to home! I am so shocked by what’s happened to nurses/staff there tonight💔😢 — Amy! (@jus_rol_janet) February 4, 2021

Nathan McPorter, a local takeaway worker said this morning: "I was out doing deliveries and managing the shop takeway, and all I hear is there's police everywhere and there's a helicopter going about.

"So I went past Portland Road in the town centre and there was tons of police. Something major had happened.

"All the businesses around that area were shut and they were all told to stay inside. Police were diverting traffic around the one-way system.

"When I got back to the shop I found out that another incident had happened at the hospital. Our sister shop actually locked the door because they were scared."

Crawford McGuffie, Medical Director of NHS Ayrshire and Arran said last night: "Following the Police incident earlier this evening, University Hospital Crosshouse was put under lockdown.

"Police Scotland have confirmed the risk to patients, staff and visitors to the hospital is minimal, and so this lockdown has been lifted.

"There remains a large police presence on the grounds of the hospital. We would like to reassure anyone coming to the hospital, in particular to any patients or staff coming on shift, that Police Scotland have confirmed it is safe to do so."

Mr McGuffie added: "However, if you are worried, please speak to the onsite Police Scotland officers. As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time."

Justice Secretary Humza Yousef warned people to avoid the area, saying people should stay away from "both Crosshouse Hospital & Portland St in Kilmarnock".

Please listen to Police instructions and avoid both Crosshouse Hospital & Portland St in Kilmarnock. Police are attending a v serious incident. https://t.co/j5ZGf9WypF — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 4, 2021

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her thoughts were with those affected by the "very serious incidents".

She asked that members of the public stay away from the area to allow police to do carry out the investigation.

My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock. Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected. https://t.co/g2Q3J914o4 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 4, 2021

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said an update is expected later today.