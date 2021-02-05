A LEGAL bid to find out if Holyrood has the power to hold a second independence referendum has been thrown out of court as “hypothetical, academic and premature”.

Lady Carmichael said Yes activist Michael Keatings had also lacked standing to bring the case to the Court of Session.

However, in a 72-page opinion, Lady Carmichael said the question of whether Holyrood could hold an independence vote without Westminster's consent could ultimately return to court at a later stage.

Mr Keatings, who argued he and other voters needed to know the legal position before May’s election, is expected to appeal to the Inner House of the Court.

The ruling sparked a row inside the SNP over the party’s approach to independence.

The SNP leadership last month published an 11-point plan for Indyref2 based on a pro-independence majority being re-elected in May.

It said that if Boris Johnson refused to transfer referendum powers to Holyrood under Section 30 of the 1998 Scotland Act, MSPs would pass their own Referendum Bill regardless and dare the UK Government to challenge it at the UK Supreme Court.

The senior SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, who has argued the leadership should make the election a de facto Indyref2, tweeted after the court ruling: “No guarantee at all that there can be a Independence referendum in the next 5years of the Scottish Parliament ... “Feeling lucky? #gamble #11points.”

READ MORE: Outcry as SNP ministers withdraw Covid support from Scottish press

In a crowd-funded action, Mr Keatings had asked the Court of Session for a ruling on whether the Scottish Parliament had the power to hold an independence referendum unilaterally.

The 1998 Scotland Act which brought about devolution states explicitly that the Union between Scotland and England is a matter reserved to Westminster.

However some academics argue Holyrood could still hold a non-binding vote on independence, albeit one which did not necessarily lead to ending the Union.

Mr Keatings has also sought a declarator on whether the SNP Government’s proposed referendum bill - which has yet to be published - would not be ultra vires.

Lady Carmichael said Mr Keatings action was “hypothetical, academic, and premature, and the pursuer lacks standing to bring it”.

She said that the lack of concrete referendum legislation left the court unable to rule on it, but added: “I would have reached the same conclusion even if a draft bill were available for consideration.”

READ MORE: Alex Salmond inquiry: Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell to testify after compulsion threat

She went on: “It is, however, important, that matters which may properly be the subject of political debate and campaigning in the democratic process are permitted to unfold and be worked out in the political process, and that the courts intervene only when they need to do so to fulfil their function as guardians of the rule of law.

“The courts will clearly intervene to determine allegations of unlawfulness.

“Where, however, there is no allegation of unlawfulness, and the court is asked for a determination as to the state of the law in an area which is the subject of current political debate and controversy, it will be important to ensure that the question of whether an answer is required in order to protect the rule of law is addressed with rigour.”