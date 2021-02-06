HE ended up serving six months in jail after ordering a pepper spray online.

However, what Ryan Kershaw describes as a moment of madness led to him picking up a guitar again after several years.

He began strumming away during his jail term and started to pen his own songs. And while it might not have been the way he had planned it, he is now on the verge of being signed to a record label whose aim is to help ex-offenders, Conviction Records.

With his heart set on a career as a musician from his early teens, the 37-year-old played in bands in his younger days and studied music performance and promotion at college.

A difficult industry to break into, Mr Kershaw ended up putting his singer-songwriting ambitions on hold and concentrated on supporting his wife and young family.

However, in what he describes as an unexplainable moment in his life, Mr Kershaw was jailed for six months in 2019 after pleading guilty to purchasing a banned pepper spray online.

“I still can’t explain what made me order the spray online,” said the father-of-two. “I had never done anything criminal in my life and was a working man and father. I made the purchase online using my name and address so I wasn’t hiding anything. Then I realised what I was doing turned out to be illegal and within 24 hours tried to stop the order, but by then it was too late.

“Everyone makes mistakes at some point in their lives and this was mine.”

While it might have been a mistake, ironically it meant he was eligible for a very specific role advertised by Glasgow-based Conviction Records, a label which was looking to sign someone who had spent time in prison.

It was set up by former journalist Jill Brown, a singer-songwriter herself, who had been running music and song-writing classes in Glasgow's Barlinnie jail. While covid restrictions have brought the classes to a halt, she still wanted to work with someone who had been inside knowing they might find it tougher than most people to get a break. They have now launched a £3500 crowdfunder to support the project.

Mr Kershaw added: “A few months after I had served my sentence a friend told me about something they had seen about a chance for an ex-offender to record an album and unfortunately given what had happened to me I qualified.

“With time on my hands in prison, I began playing guitar for several hours a day and started songwriting again. This was what I had always wanted to do and maybe in a funny way it was fate.”

Mr Kershaw got in touch with Conviction Records and sent them 10 songs. When they heard his voice they were intrigued to find out more.

Ms Brown, who works closely with American-based A and R man Eric McLellan who will be involved in the project, said: “There was just something about Ryan and his music. We get sent a lot of tapes and this one really stood out and we thought we would really like to work with him.”

And while more used to signing rap and hip hop artists, Mr McLellan also felt the Lanarkshire-based musician had something to offer and believes he has a Bob Dylan style.

They are now launching a Crowdfunder to be able to sign Mr Kershaw to the label with the hope of recording an album and launching his career.

“This is what I have always wanted to do,” added Mr Kershaw. “Ever since I saw The Beatles-based film Backbeat in 1994, I was obsessed with music. I have been in bands and an acoustic duo, but just fell away from it, but now might be the right time.

“I think songs come from living and life experience and I am a little bit older now. I daren’t think about where any of this could lead as I would just be happy to be able to record an album and work with people who are happy to work with and invest time in me.”

And while he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground, there is one venue he would love to have the opportunity to play.

“I think Cottiers Theatre in Glasgow is one of the best acoustic venues around,” he said. “I would really like to play there one day to a crowd of around 100 people who were there because they wanted to hear my music.”

For Ms Brown, who has previously worked and performed at Barlinnie prison, Mr Kershaw would be the first artist she has signed to her label.

Before lockdown last year, she also helped complete a series of songwriting workshops in the jail which gave her the idea for the label.

It is hoped Conviction Records will be a social enterprise generating income through training in courses such as traditional and social media, presentation and positive personal impact skills.

“With the launch of the fundraising we are hoping people will support us and want to help Ryan. Everyone deserves a second chance in life,” added Ms Brown. “There are different levels people can invest and they will also receive a limited edition print by Dunfermline artist Alan Grieve based on the idea of a boarding card for the label's maiden flight.

“I think what we have seen, particularly during these past few months, is just how important music is to people’s mental health as it gives you an outlet. For me I can say things in a song I wouldn’t necessarily talk about to people.”

Ms Brown and Mr McLellan, the former right-hand man of American music mogul Seymour Stein who signed acts included Madonna, Talking Heads and The Pretenders, met by chance a number of years ago in Edinburgh and have always kept in touch.

“When we started this I didn’t have high expectation and I certainly didn’t imagine the first person who applied would be the one we wanted to work with.”

Mr McLellan, who himself has signed US artists such as Deniro Farrar, Delta Rae and Samantha Fish, is very driven and passionate about discovering new artists.

He said: “I think the thing with Ryan is he is a really great song writer and honest musician. And when I listened to his music Bob Dylan came to mind. Working with a singer-songwriter is pretty self-sustaining and there is much less of an entourage than if you are recording with a band, so we are just looking forward to be able to getting in the studio with Ryan.”

To find out more go to https://uk.gofundme.com/manage/conviction-records-takeoff