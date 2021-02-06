Tributes have been paid to an NHS worker and her daughter after attacks that left both dead and the man believed to be their killer fatally injured in a car crash.

Last night it emerged that Steven Robertson, 40, had posted Facebook rants relating to his ex-wife Emma Robertson Coupland just hours before a series of incidents that caused chaos across Kilmarnock on Thursday night.

A video of Robertson later removed from Facebook reportedly included foul-mouthed rants and derogatory comments relating to his ex.

Mother of four Emma, 39, was ambushed in the car park of University Hospital Crosshouse near Kilmarnock, at 7.30pm on Thursday night. It’s believed Robertson then fled the scene while hospital colleagues battled in vain to save her.

Then, within 20 minutes of that attack and just two miles away in Portland Street in the town centre, Emma’s daughter, Nicole Anderson, was also under attack.

The 24-year-old was rushed to the same hospital, but also died.

With Crosshouse Hospital in lockdown and dozens of emergency services including armed police and helicopters scrambled to both scenes, reports began to emerge of a third incident involving a crashed car 12 miles away on the C50, a minor road just off the A76.

Emergency services pronounced Mr Robertson, 40, dead at the scene.

His relationship to the two women has not been confirmed by police, however it is understood he had previously been in a long term relationship with Emma.

The three incidents happened within the space of just 45 minutes and plunged the town into a state of confusion and shock.

Crosshouse Hospital, where staff have been at the centre of working to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, was placed under lockdown for over three hours with patients diverted to University Hospital, Ayr, while calls were made to the public to stay away from the scenes.

Last night police were still trying to piece together events, with a number of areas within the town still cordoned off, including an area of Portland Street, where a white car remained at the centre of the police forensic operation, and an area of the Crosshouse hospital car park.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incidents and that inquiries so far suggest the incidents are linked.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “We are working to confirm the full circumstances of what has happened. Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened.

“We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community.”

He urged anyone with information which could assist with inquiries to contact police.

As the day progressed tributes started to emerge to the two women, including one from Nicole’s fiancée, Vicky King, who wrote on Facebook: “My beautiful wee angel I will love you forever. Hoping I could wake up and this all be a dream can’t take it in I’m completely broken.”

Another, from Alan Coupland said: “Still not wrapped my head round what happened last night. Every time you hear of something terrible happening on here you never imagine it being someone you know let alone family.

“Two genuinely lovely people who never deserved that taken far too soon in life.”

Staff at Crosshouse Hospital also paid tribute to her mother, Emma. One member of staff said: “Emma was a valued member of the NHS. She was a wonderful friend, colleague and loving mother.”

Ahead of the daily Scottish Government coronavirus briefing at Friday lunchtime, Deputy First Minister John Swinney spoke about the “dreadful” events.

He said: “A tragedy like this would be impossible to understand at any time, but after the events of the past year it is particularly shocking that such an incident has taken place at an NHS hospital.

“An investigation is of course ongoing, however Police Scotland have confirmed that Crosshouse Hospital is secure and it is safe for patients and staff to go there.

“I simply want to thank the police officers and all of the medical staff who were involved in the response to this incident for all that they contributed and to express my sympathy to the staff of the hospital for the trauma to which they are having to come to terms.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the family and the friends of those who have been killed.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent a message on Twitter: “Dreadful news. My thoughts are with the bereaved.

“Thinking too of everyone at Crosshouse Hospital, already dealing with the tough circumstances of Covid. I’m also grateful to our emergency services.”

Downing Street said Boris Johnson’s thoughts are with those involved. A Number 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s thoughts are with all those involved and he thanks the police and the healthcare staff for their response.”

Meanwhile, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said the incident at Crosshouse Hospital was “unthinkable”, and paid tribute to NHS and emergency staff who attended. He said: “They are very well trained. First responders, whether nurses, doctors or police officers, this is what they do for a living. But it is horrific and my heart breaks for family and loved ones connected to it.”

Several roads in Kilmarnock town centre remained closed yesterday including Portland Street, where Nicole Robertson is thought to have worked in a takeaway, West George Street and Garden Street via Hill Street - as well as where the crash occurred.

Last night Cllr Tom Cook, who represents Kilmarnock West and Crosshouse ward, told Radio Scotland that any suggestion that lockdown restrictions may have played a part in the tragic series of events were “pure speculation”.

He added: “We know that mental health has had an impact on some people but to speculate at this time would be the wrong thing to do.”

Support was being provided to those directly affected by the tragedy, he added. “Full support is being put around all the families involved. There are a number of children involved and we are making sure they have full support from our social work teams and family and children groups.”

He described the incident as “absolutely shocking”, and added: “People are now coming to terms with it. The community is pulling together to support the individuals involved and we need to give them the opportunity to grieve and sort themselves out.”

Meanwhile, John Burns, Chief Executive of NHS Ayrshire and Arran Health Board, praised the professionalism of staff involved and said support was being made available.

He added: “We are encouraging any members of our staff who have been affected to take advantage of the support available – whether that is by calling our helplines and speaking to a member of the staff care team, or attending the staff wellbeing hub.

“This was a particularly challenging incident, and our staff reacted with care and compassion.”