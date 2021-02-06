Firefighters have been battling a “well-developed” blaze at a golf course in West Lothian.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were called out to Uphall Golf Club at 1.35am on Saturday.
A spokesman for the service confirmed that 10 appliances had been sent to tackle the blaze there.
He said: “We were alerted at 1.35am on Saturday February 6 to reports of a building fire in Uphall, West Lothian.
We are currently in attendance at a large fire at Uphall Golf Club in West Lothian.— Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) February 6, 2021
Firefighters are working to extinguish the well developed fire after being alerted at 1.35am this morning.
There are no reported casualties but local houses are asked to keep windows closed.
“Operations control mobilised 10 fire appliances to the scene at Uphall Golf Club, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.
“Crews currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire. There are no reported casualties.”
