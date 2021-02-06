A lifeboat crew have saved the crew of a fishing boat that was seconds away from crashing onto rocks.

Footage shows the moment of the daring rescue.

The fishing vessel was being towed into Peterhead harbour by another vessel, however the tow broke numerous times in the stormy weather conditions.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm on Friday and RNLI Peterhead’s Tamar-class lifeboat The Misses Robertson of Kintail launched and was on scene within minutes.

When the lifeboat arrived the fishing vessel was dangerously close to crashing into the rocks at Peterhead South Breakwater and conditions were described as “extremely challenging” due to an easterly gale and significant swell combined with a backwash.

However, the crew established a tow at the first attempt and brought the fishing vessel and its crew back to safety.

Peter Davidson, who was on his first shout as coxswain, said: “This was a really tremendous effort by the crew showing great teamwork and seamanship by all involved in really difficult conditions.

“If we had arrived seconds later the boat would have hit the rocks and it may have been a different outcome.

“As soon as I saw how close she was to the rocks I immediately requested the helicopter – due to the perilous situation I realised we only had one attempt to get this right.

“The crew and the skipper of the boat could not thank the lifeboat enough and said they’d be forever grateful which makes all the effort worthwhile.

“There have been weather and flood warnings in place across Aberdeenshire today – the conditions were very dangerous but everyone worked together to ensure the safest outcome.”