Downing Street aides proposed relocating Prince Edward and his wife to Scotland in an effort to save the Union according to reports.

The Daily Mail reported this morning that Downing Street thought up the plans following the growth of the Scottish National Party in the polls "amid growing calls for a new independence referendum”.

According to the Mail, plans proposed both Prince Edward and the Countess of Forfar take up residence at Holyrood Palace in a bid to increase the number of Royal engagements in Edinburgh, in a bit to bolster ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The relocation, which was thought to have been floated around last year, would “to lead efforts to increase the number of royal engagements" in the country with the couple staying at the Queen's official residence in Scotland permanently.

Under the apparent plans, the couple, who live in Surrey, would be the public face of the Royals in Scotland.

A Downing Street source said that no formal request had been made to the Palace for Edward and Sophie to move to Scotland.

Lord Samuel Vestey, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward (left to right).

Buckingham Palace also said it was unaware of the proposal.

Prince Edward and Sophie received their Scottish titles Earl and Countess of Forfar in 2019.

Senior members of the Royal Family are expected to remain strictly neutral when it comes to political issues. In 2014 however, the Queen urged Scots to "think very carefully about their future" - with Buckingham Palace insisting she did not breach her constitutional impartiality.

Reaction to the news on social media was mixed with one user writing: "That's the funniest thing I've heard in a long time."

Another added: "Funniest story I’ve read today. Let me get this right, Johnson thinks sending Prince Edward to live in Scotland would persuade Scots to drop independence?"