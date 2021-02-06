Ten people have died following an outbreak of Covid at a care home in Fife.
In total, 68 tests returned positive results at the care home.
25 residents and 43 staff at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly tested positive for the virus according to NHS Fife.
An NHS Fife spokeswoman said the home was closed to new admissions but had now reopened after 14 days without a positive case.
It confirmed that its experts worked alongside the Fife health and social care partnership and in a bid to reduce further transmission.
A statement from the health board said: "NHS Fife is aware of a recent cluster of confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.
"Sadly, ten people died after contracting Covid-19 and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."
