A host of weather warnings have been issued for much of Scotland, with forecasters warning of snow and ice.

A yellow warning for snow and ice will come into place from and last until Wednesday with Storm Darcy bringing bouts of winter weather.

Cold air emanating from Russia and Eastern Europe will move across the UK over the coming days, bringing "significant" snow to parts of Eastern England and Scotland, forecasters said.

While Storm Darcy is likely to have the heaviest impact down south, there will be disruptive winter weather for much of Scotland.

The air will not be as bitingly cold as it was with the Beast from the East in 2018, the Met Office said. Despite this, daytime temperatures will stay in low single figures for much of the country, with some places staying below freezing and the bitter winds making it feel even colder.

Forecasters said: "Cold air, along with snow showers to low levels pushing inland from the North Sea, is expected to spread south during the weekend.

"Not all locations will see snow, with the showers likely to miss some places altogether.

"In addition to the showers, there is a potential that an extended period of more persistent snowfall could impact parts of the East Midlands overnight Saturday and through Sunday.

"This is all likely to bring areas of accumulating snow through the period with some icy stretches developing, with many parts seeing 2-5 cm of snow, with 10-15 cm possible, especially above 200 m in northern England and Scotland."

The warning reads: "There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

"A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable"