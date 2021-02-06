With Storm Darcy nearing and snow forecast for much of the country, we take a look at the latest forecast for Scotland.
A number of weather warnings are in place, with warnings of heavy snow and ice for much of the country.
The Met Office said 10cm to 20cm of snow could fall on higher ground, with 40cm predicted to fall over the Grampians.
There is also a yellow warning for rain covering lower parts of Scotland in force until midday on Saturday, meaning localised flooding is likely.
You can watch the latest forecast for Scotland above.
