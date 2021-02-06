This is the moment a dog owner was reduced to tears as he was reunited with his pet after a house fire in Tennessee.
Video from the Chattanooga Fire Department captured the moment the dog was brought back to the Tennessee man after the animal was revived by firefighters.
The homeowner lost several pets in the fire with damage to roughly 60% of his home.
However, following a search a dog was revived and reunited with their owner.
