SNP MP Neale Hanvey has been sacked from his frontbench role after he backed a campaign to sue a parliamentary colleague.
The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP lost his role as vaccine spokesman after posting a message on a crowdfunder page raising money to bring a defamation action against Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman and others.
READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: The SNP winter of discontent could destroy the party
A Twitter user started the crowdfunder following comments after they were suspended from Twitter.
They wrote: “I have no idea why I was suspended other than perhaps misgendering.”
A screenshot posted on social media showed that Mr Hanvey posted “speak clear and stay strong” on the page.
An SNP spokesman said: “Neale Hanvey was given the opportunity to apologise for his actions, which are incompatible with the responsibilities of a frontbench spokesperson, including the requirement for teamwork and collective responsibility.
“He failed to do so and he has been removed from his position.”
READ MORE: SNP under fire after reprimanded MP elected to party's disciplinary board
Mr Hanvey was previously suspended from the SNP in December after making anti-Semitic comments online and was put through an internal investigation by the Member Conduct committee.
He apologised for any offence caused in the days following his suspension.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment