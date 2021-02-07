Scotland celebrated the 150th anniversary of the oldest rivalry in rugby by stunning England 11-6 to claim their first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

The 38-year wait for success at the home of the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions finally came to an end as Finn Russell inspired the underdogs to a magnificent win.

READ MORE: Scotland record historic Twickenham victory to secure Calcutta Cup

We take a look at Scotland’s famous victory.

Scotland celebrated with the Calcutta Cup after their famous win at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumScotland players socially distance during the national anthems prior to the start of the Calcutta Cup match (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumScotland’s Duhan Van Der Merwe scored the only try at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumScotland’s Matt Fagerson, centre, is tackled by England’s Billy Vunipola, left, and Will Stuart during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumEngland scrum-half Ben Youngs, left, tries to get past Scotland’s Finn Russell (David Davies/PA)
Billy Vunipola, left, is shown a yellow card by referee Andrew BraceBilly Vunipola, left, is shown a yellow card by referee Andrew Brace (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumEngland stand dejected after their surprise defeat by Scotland (PA Images/David Davies)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumScotland’s Hamish Watson and Scott Steele celebrate after their Calcutta Cup triumph (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumScotland captain Stuart Hogg lifts the Calcutta Cup after his side’s Guinness Six Nations triumph at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham StadiumEngland captain Owen Farrell was powerless to prevent his side suffering a surprise defeat (David Davies/PA)