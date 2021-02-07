Staff at Ryanair, who were tested for Covid-19, have raised concerns over the way in which an outbreak of the virus at the airline’s headquarters was handled.

Internal communications sourced by the PA news agency informed staff of an outbreak in the North Dublin office on 9 December.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) intervened and initiated mass testing at the office.

The PA news agency has been told that a number of staff in the operations room at Ryanair HQ were particularly concerned about safety procedures in place in the building.

A staff member said: “Even the winter before Covid, one person in the room got sick and we all got sick. The ventilation in the room is shocking.”

They said colleagues had been “freaked out” by the number of positive cases.

A staff memo sent in mid-December advised staff that “the majority of people in the Ops area” had tested negative.

But sources believe the extent of the number of cases was played down to workers in the building, based on the length of time testing continued.

At least one staff member who was being tested was instructed by a line manager to tell the HSE they had no close contacts in the office in the event of a positive result.

If the HSE persisted with questions, the employee was directed to refer them to a senior member of staff at the airline.

The revelations come just a week after Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary accused public health chiefs in Ireland of causing “mass hysteria”.

He said: “Nphet and the chief medical officer, if he was doing his job properly, should be holding press conferences announcing the number of people who have been vaccinated.

“Not issuing scare stories about numbers of people in hospitals.”

He added: “We need to get away from the mass hysteria created by Nphet.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said the airline does not comment “on rumour or speculation”.

They added: “Ryanair operates an essential service, and has at all times complied with HSE Health and Safety guidelines in the workplace.”