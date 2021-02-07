There have been 584 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 7 deaths in the same period. 

108 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,710 people are in hospital.

There were 52,839 vaccinations carried out yesterday in Scotland.

839,266 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 10,582 have received their second dose.

There are now 10,582 Scots who have had both doses of the vaccine, an increase of 250.

Yesterday, 895 new cases were reported, with 48 new deaths. 

