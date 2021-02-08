ALEX Salmond has threatened to pull out of the Holyrood inquiry into his legal fight with Nicola Sturgeon’s government in a row over censored evidence.

The former First Minister, who had been due to testify in person tomorrow, said he would only appear before MSPs if they published a submissison in which he accused Ms Sturgeon of misleading parliament.

Tomorrow's evidence session has now been cancelled.

His lawyer, David McKie of Glasgow-based Levy & McRae. sent the letter below to MSPs on Sunday night.

