Nicola Sturgeon has said that during the coming week Scotland is expected to hit the milestone of one million coronavirus vaccines administered.

More than 900 people have tested positive for coronavirusduring the past 24 hours - and the test positivity rate has risen to 6.6 per cent.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 risen by 928.

During Sunday 27,557 were vaccinated, three times more than the previous Sunday. Over the course of the weekend, more than 80,000 received their first dose of a vaccine, including more than 50,000 on Saturday.

The total of people who have been given a jab stands at 866,823.

A total of 5 new deaths were registered during that time, though fewer deaths are registered during the weekend as offices are closed. Since Friday, the death toll stands at 65.

The rise in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus means that the level is now above the 5% considered by the World Health Organisation to indicate that the pandemic is under control.

A total of 1672 patients are being treated in hospital - a fall of 38 in 24 hours -, with 143 being treated in intensive care.

Total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 186,720, while 6443 people have died from the virus.

Scotland’s vaccination programme “undoubtedly picked up pace considerably over the course of the last week”, Nicola Sturgeon said.

But she warned that the first dose of a vaccine does not begin to have a protective effect until around two or three weeks after it is received.

She said we “don’t yet know that the vaccine will stop you from getting Covid or transmitting it to someone else, although there is growing evidence that vaccination does have some impact on transmission”.

The First Minister told the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing that everyone including those who get the first dose of the vaccine need to be careful and stick to lockdown restrictions.