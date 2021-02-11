AS WE watch the vaccine roll out in the hope of a return to normality I wonder what “normal” will actually be? Lockdown has wreaked havoc on our economy and wellbeing. Our thoughts must now turn to recovery.

Brought up in rural Galloway, I sometimes take for granted the healing properties of our magnificent landscape as it changes with the seasons and which now shows signs of spring. After the pandemic we must encourage people to explore and enjoy the countryside for the sake of individual and social wellbeing.

But access to the countryside needs to be managed with a steady hand to protect and enhance the experience. National Parks have the staff, skills and resources to do this.

As a Scot it grieves me that Scotland, the birthplace of John Muir, father of National Parks, has just two. We lag far behind England and Europe, despite an Act of the Scottish Parliament in 2000 which was meant to lead to many more.

Unfinished business indeed.

National Parks in Scotland, unlike in England, have a focus on sustainable community development. This is crucial and I believe that Galloway is an ideal location for a new national park, partly as a means to reverse economic decline.

This decline was recognised by Scottish Government with its decision to establish the South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), learning much from its Highland counterpart. This is welcome but not sufficient on its own.

The way our land is used and the pressures on landowners, farmers and managers has to be understood. National parks can do this and are in the forefront of developing local land use strategies that are overseen by a Board of locally elected people.

For the last three years I have been proud to be part of the Galloway National Park Association. We spearheaded a community consultation in Galloway, South and East Ayrshire and found massive support for a new National Park. A conference in Gatehouse of Fleet attracted a capacity audience which unanimously supported the idea. Since then we have been lobbying the Scottish Government with the full support of our three local MSPs, Finlay Carson, Emma Harper and Colin Smyth.

This week the Scottish Parliament will debate a motion by Emma Harper asking the government to designate a Galloway National Park. We’re calling for the support of all parties and MSPs.

The government also faces a dilemma. In November we host COP26 which will spotlight our record on climate change. There is a target for every country to safeguard for nature at least 30% of its land. As of today, Scotland only has 22.7% compared with England’s 26%. The two existing Scottish Parks account for only 7.6% of our land. England is pushing on with designating more parks and we risk falling further behind.

Creating a National Park in Galloway would be an affordable, effective, sustainable way to close the gap and move towards the 30% goal in a way that promotes a green economy, conserves fabulous natural heritage and promotes wellbeing.

It is time to finish this unfinished business.

Dame Barbara Kelly is the Galloway National Park Association president