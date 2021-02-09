A new highest number of daily vaccines has been recorded in Scotland with more than 60,000 people receiving a jab in the past 24 hours, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon hailed the "whopping" increase as the best figures "by some distance" as the vaccination programme continues to roll out.

During that time 822 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with the test positivity rate rising to 7.2 per cent.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Housebound elderly 'still waiting' for jags

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Scotland since the start of the oandemic was now 187,542.

A total of 928,122 people have received a first dose of a vaccine against the virus, meaning the country remains on track to deliver one million doses by the end of the week.

A total of 58 new deaths have been registered since Monday, taking the death toll to 6501.

The rise in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus means that the level is now above the 5% considered by the World Health Organisation to indicate that the pandemic is under control.

Of the new cases, 277 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 159 in Lothian, 93 in Forth Valley and the rest spread out among the other ten health board areas.

Supplies of vaccines to Scotland will “slightly dip” in the coming weeks, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus and Covid-19 latest - South African variant

Addressing the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said: “We expect, over the second part of February, our supplies coming into Scotland to slightly dip for a period and that will be a UK-wide issue.

“We’ll have to think about the balance of doses that we have available that go to second doses versus the additional people we want to give first doses to.”

The First Minister said she remained determined to ensure those over the age of 50 and anyone with an underlying health condition will receive their first dose by the start of May.

Ms Sturgeon also said vaccinations were going ahead despite severe snow across Scotland, although she said that the number of people inoculated in Scotland may fall due an increase in cancellations.